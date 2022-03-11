Reliance Capital resolution deadline likely extended to March 25

The expressions of interest were invited by today, for the resolution of Reliance Capital, but there have been some concerns that were expressed by the bidders to ensure that they are eligible to apply and also because too little time, according to them, was given for them to assess the situation.

However, now the deadline, on their request has been extended to March 25th. The expressions of interest have been invited for both the company as a core investment company as a whole and also for different clusters of Reliance Capital, which includes the insurance business, the wealth management, business, broking business, real estate, etc.

