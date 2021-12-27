Record IPOs, massive money in 2021; experts evaluate what's lined up for 2022

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, S Ramesh, MD and CEO of Kotak Investment Banking; Pranav Haldea, MD of Prime Database and Rajeev R Shah, MD and CEO of RBSA Advisors spoke at length about 2021 IPOs and what is lined up in 2022.

Among many things, 2021 was also the year of initial public offerings (IPOs). At Rs 1.18 lakh crore, it's the highest amount of money ever raised in a calendar year, via IPOs. We have had 63 IPOs and we are still counting –that is more than 1 IPO every week of this year.

All eyes are now on 2022 - with the big one LIC targeting an IPO along with all the other new businesses like Delhivery, Ola, Mobikwick, Pharmeasy and even some notable ones like Manyavar, Snapdeal and Foxconn slated for their issues.

First up, Ramesh said that 2022 will be a mixed year with a reasonable mix of primary and secondary cap raise.

Meanwhile, Haldea said that 2021 was a landmark year for IPOs as new-age companies made their debut.

He further said that Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) IPO will be interesting to watch out for in the year 2022.

Shah added that the insurance space will be in focus in 2022 because of LIC’s IPO.

