Recent correction buying opportunity; IT, pharma good defensives: Geosphere Capital

Updated : April 13, 2021 10:00 AM IST

Arvind Sanger, the managing partner of Geosphere Capital Management, believes that the recent correction in the market is a buying opportunity. According to him, IT and pharmaceuticals are good defensives to have in a portfolio.

“As the vaccine rollout accelerates, as we are seeing in places like the UK and the USA, these things do not last very long and therefore, this is a buying opportunity,” Sanger said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

On sectors, Sanger said, “IT and pharma are good defensives in a portfolio to have and they have done well. We like some of the banks like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI), and we like some of the high-quality non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).”

Sanger said they have not played the very recent initial public offerings (IPOs). "We prefer to wait a bit and evaluate how the market treats, but there are some reasonably good quality companies going public,” he said.

