Rate hikes in India to happen in next 18 months; see huge potential for telecom sector: ICICI Pru AMC

Rate hikes are likely to happen in India in the next 18 months, said S Naren, ED and CIO of ICICI Prudential AMC, on Thursday, adding that there is huge potential in the telecom space.

“Whatever rate hikes that are going to be done in India or in the US are going to happen in the next 18 months. So the next 18 months are going to be about a continuous rate in the US. Are we going to have a situation where there will be no rate hikes in any other part of the world, I doubt it,” Naren told CNBC-TV18.

Talking about sectors, he said that affordability in the housing sector has improved significantly and there are long-term opportunities in the real estate space. He does not expect prices to go up in the real estate space.

He further said that the power sector is coming out of a 10-year underperformance and he also expects to see huge potential in the telecom sector.

