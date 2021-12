Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed, Star Health's public issue closed for subscription today. However the IPO failed to achieve full subscription. Total subscription received for Star Health stood at 79 percent as of 7pm.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed, Star Health's public issue closed for subscription today. However the IPO failed to achieve full subscription.

Total subscription received for Star Health stood at 79 percent as of 7pm.

Last IPO which failed to achieve full subscription was ICICI Securities.

CNBC-TV18 learns that the company may now look to downsize the size of the IPO from its OFS part.

Watch video for more.