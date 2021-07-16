Quantum Securities betting on auto ancillaries; expects Automotive Axles, Suprajit to benefit

VIDEOS

July 16, 2021

Sanjay Dutt, director of Quantum Securities, on Friday, said that the next big theme will be auto ancillaries. Dutt further said that stocks like Automotive Axles, GNA Axles, PPAP Automotive, Suprajit Engineering will be big beneficiaries.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “The next big theme in India, for the next one year, is going to be auto ancillaries. The likes of Automotive Axle, GNA Axles, PPAP Automotive, Suprajit Engineering – all these companies who have integrated supply chain models and they not only cater to domestic demand but supply worldwide.”

On equity markets, Dutt said, “This is the time to bet on domestic economy focused companies and sectors and bet on some of the top 100-50 companies. So Nifty companies or companies, which are in Futures and Options (F&O), in the last year or two, have not given any returns, so start looking at those.”

According to him, Zomato's business model has a lot of potential across verticals. “I am staying away, but at the same time, I would say that it’s a good bet to come on and has got a fairly robust model and potential across verticals. Therefore, I would recommend a buy in the IPO.”

