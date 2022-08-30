Quant MF Equity schemes deliver average return of 233% over 2-year period — Founder shares success mantra

The average return of the Quant MF Equity schemes for the March 24, 2020 to July 29, 2022 period is 233 percent, compared to 126 percent by the Nifty.

One of the youngest mutual fund houses in India, Quant Mutual Fund, which in its current avatar has been running since 2018 has shown remarkable performance in the last two-and-a-half years.

The average return of the Quant MF Equity schemes for the March 24, 2020 to July 29, 2022 period is 233 percent, compared to 126 percent by the Nifty.

Ten of their 13 equity schemes have delivered an outperformance in excess of 100 percent during this period. The average performance compared to the benchmark has been 92 percent. And this stunning performance is reflected in the growth in their assets under management, which now stands at Rs 10,000 crore.

Over the last two-and-a-half years, their schemes are ranked first or second in their categories.

Sandeep Tandon, Founder & Chief Thought Officer at Quant Capital in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said the company’s VLRT investment framework has helped in achieving this outperformance of funds.

“Our VLRT investment framework where V represents valuation analytics, L represents liquidity analytics, R represents risk appetite and T is time, has been built on the background of multi-dimensional research where it combines qualitative, quantitative and behavioral aspects. This VLRT framework got built after lot of learnings and is one of the key reasons of this outperformance”, he said.

Watch video for more.