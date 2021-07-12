Profitability & growth sustainable for domestic pharma companies: InCred Financial

VIDEOS

Updated : July 12, 2021 16:33:24 IST

The domestic pharmaceutical market slowed to a growth of just 2 percent in FY21 after posting an 8-10 percent CAGR growth from FY16 to FY20.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Aditya Khemka, fund manager at InCred Financial Services, said, “We will continue to invest in companies, which are more domestic-oriented because we feel the profitability and growth are far more sustainable than they are for the regulated exports market.”

“In terms of our portfolio, we have 33 percent of the portfolio in companies, which are more domestic pharma oriented and 15 percent of the portfolio is hospitals and diagnostics put together,” he said.

