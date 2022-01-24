Prefer commercial facing banks like ICICI, SBI: Marathon Trends' Atul Suri

ICICI Banks and State Bank of India (SBI) are part of Marathon Trends-PMS' holding and has outperformed, Atul Suri, CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

He said, “The commercial facing banks like ICICI and SBI; a disclaimer that they both are part of my portfolio, so I have vested interest. They have stood out well.”

However, said Suri, cannot ignore the new-age companies completely though they could test patience. He said, “This is a sector that is a part of our life. They attracted immense interest in IPOs and even post that the kind of volumes that there are. So, definitely, there is a lot of pain.”

“However, at some stage, they will stabilize, the market will give time, but one will have to wait for that. It’s not going to be just in India. It will be global in nature and one will have to wait for that,” Suri said.

Talking about the US market, he said that global markets are jittery ahead of the US Fed interest rate action. He said, “The US bond yields are a very big driver; on January 26th there is a Fed meeting and it is going to be important because the market is going to make sense out of it.”

