Positive on real estate, prefer industry leaders despite expensive valuations: Mirae Asset Global

Updated : July 27, 2021 11:29:54 IST

Mirae Asset Global Investments continues to remain positive on real estate space, Rahul Chadha, chief investment officer (CIO), told CNBC-TV18.

Chadha said, “Every time economy opens up, one is positively surprised by the bounce back in real estate volumes. So, there is something positive which is happening and we continue to like the leaders in the space, one would like to hold them despite expensive valuations.”

He further said that the biggest part of Mirae Asset’s portfolio continues to remain financials and insurance stocks; financials comprise nearly 38 percent of the portfolio.

On new age stocks, Chadha also said to look at the new age stocks and track their growth trajectory closely.

On new money coming into India, he said, “You will see a new set of money coming to India for internet listing. There are a bunch of growth funds, thematic ETF etc., which will look at India and what also helps India’s cause is the regulatory scrutiny which is happening in China and that regulatory oversight may continue for the next couple of quarters and that would work to India’s advantage that you have got a new listing, new businesses, which are in early-stage with good management and stable regulatory environment.”

He further added that regulatory hurdles in China could aid more flows into India.

