Positive on real estate, commodities, IT stocks: WeekendInvesting's Alok Jain

Alok Jain, Founder, WeekendInvesting.com discusses with Reema Tendulkar and Pavitra Parekh his analysis on the fundamental side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

On portfolio approach, Jain said, “Currently, in our portfolios, metals have taken a backseat. But in the last about a week or so, there has been again a small blip up and it remains to be seen if that momentum will pick up more so that we can start to allocate more. As of now, the focus has been on real estate, commodities, and some IT stocks predominantly in the last many weeks.”

He added, “FMCG has been the weakest sector for a long now, especially from a momentum perspective. So that is someplace that we don't want to go as of yet.”

