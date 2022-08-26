Positive on private sector financials, consumer discretionary and IT services: White Oak Capital Management

CNBC-TV18’s brand new offering, the Editors’ Roundtable, brings the latest happenings of the week gone by, the big trends to watch, sharp insights and in-depth analyses from the CNBC-TV18 Editors.

White Oak Capital Management on Friday said it's positive on private sector financials, consumer discretionary, and information technology (IT) services.

A choppy session today saw the Sensex and Nifty end marginally higher but both indices have lost 1 percent this week snapping a 5-week winning streak but banks fare better.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18's Prashant Khemka, founder of White Oak Capital Management said his sectoral preferences are private sector financial space, consumer discretionary, and IT services — and these three are the largest sectorally segments represented in the portfolio.

He said the company doesn't necessarily have sectoral preferences based on what is currently showing strong strength in the real world because very important here to look at where the valuations as well.

"But having said that the team continues to find a lot of attractive opportunities in the private sector financial space. So that would be the area of largest exposure followed by consumers in general. So, it can be discretionary plus staples, I would say more so, discretionary, which includes autos, but beyond auto also quite a lot of retail," Khemka said.

He added, "We always like to have a good balance in the portfolio and IT services, obviously, more export-oriented and is not seeing the same strength or while the IT companies are seeing strength right now, everyone is worried that they are going to see weakness because of the global slowdown and whatnot. But these three I would say are the largest sectorally segments represented in the portfolio."

Further, Khemka said it has fairly good exposure to pharmaceuticals or healthcare in general, chemicals, and so on. So, it's a very well-balanced portfolio.

