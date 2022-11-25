Positive on financials, real estate and consumption sector: Bernstein

It was a muted Friday for the bulls, but this week saw the markets end in the green. Sensex and Nifty Bank hit fresh highs while all sectoral indices except realty and energy ended higher.

On this week's edition of the Editors' Roundtable, the spotlight is on the midcap underperformance, take stock of this year’s IPOs and ask whether the December cheer will continue.

Speaking about sectors and stocks Venugopal Garre, Managing Director at Bernstein, said, “In the context of India financial sector is seeing a lot of interest. Also, there is a belief that the real estate cycle will strengthen in India from here and hence, one should look for opportunities and that is another sector where we saw a lot of interest.”

He added, “We have been arguing against consumption slowdown and potential risks to consumption. I didn't really see investors being that negative. So I will probably sound out these two areas as where I probably still saw relatively higher interest.”

On the manufacturing sector Garre said, “From a long-term or medium-term thinking perspective, I think more or less people are convinced globally that India would be one of the alternatives outside of China for manufacturing.”