Positive on financials, overweight on insurance, large-cap IT: DSP Investment

DSP Investment Managers' head of equities, Vinit Sambre, is generally bullish on financial the sector, even though his strategy has yet to work in terms of performance, his positive outlook remains intact. Sambre is also overweight on insurance plays within financials and on large-cap IT stocks.

As for the year 2022, one should be much more targeted in terms of where growth will be and should stay away from businesses or companies where valuations have exceeded fundamentals without justification, he said. In his view, the year 2022 will be slightly more volatile, so he suggests increasing assets allocated to large-cap or midcap stocks, and in the longer run, continuing to allocate assets to midcap and smallcap stocks.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.