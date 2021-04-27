  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market
VIDEOS
Finance

Positive on banks and financials; IT looks expensive: Ashmore’s Ashwini Agarwal

Updated : April 27, 2021 12:30:00 IST

Ashwini Agarwal, co-founder & partner of Ashmore Investment Management remains positive on banks and financial stocks.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “On financial services and banks, across the board, we remain fairly positive and our sense is that balance sheets are clean now, heavy provisioning behind us, loan growth is picking up. So yes, the framework for sustainable, superior growth and earnings growth, beating topline growth is there for financial services and bank and therefore, positively inclined towards the sector.”

“As of now, I am worried about the earnings momentum and slowing growth because of the restrictions that have been imposed. However, broadly I do not have a significant upside or a downside view on the market but we continue to look for opportunities,” said Agarwal.

According to him, IT stock looks expensive post recent run. “The only thing that can allow IT services stocks to outperform from here is a depreciation in the rupee or an appreciation in the US dollar, whichever way you look at it,” he said.

For the entire interview, watch the video
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement