Positive on banks and financials; IT looks expensive: Ashmore’s Ashwini Agarwal

VIDEOS

Finance

Updated : April 27, 2021 12:30:00 IST

Ashwini Agarwal, co-founder & partner of Ashmore Investment Management remains positive on banks and financial stocks.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “On financial services and banks, across the board, we remain fairly positive and our sense is that balance sheets are clean now, heavy provisioning behind us, loan growth is picking up. So yes, the framework for sustainable, superior growth and earnings growth, beating topline growth is there for financial services and bank and therefore, positively inclined towards the sector.”

“As of now, I am worried about the earnings momentum and slowing growth because of the restrictions that have been imposed. However, broadly I do not have a significant upside or a downside view on the market but we continue to look for opportunities,” said Agarwal.

According to him, IT stock looks expensive post recent run. “The only thing that can allow IT services stocks to outperform from here is a depreciation in the rupee or an appreciation in the US dollar, whichever way you look at it,” he said.

For the entire interview, watch the video