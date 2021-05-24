  • SENSEX
Pidilite Industries hits 1 lakh crore market cap; details here

Updated : May 24, 2021 15:49:02 IST

Pidilite Industries shares today hit a fresh high, trading at over Rs 2,000 apiece and with this, it entered the 1 lakh crore market cap club.

Now it rubs shoulders with the likes of Shree Cement, Dabur, Tech Mahindra, Coal India as well as SBI Cards.

This year itself it has witnessed a 17 percent move. Over the past three years, the stock has gained 80-85 percent and tripled in the past five years.

The key attributes of Pidilite are - its strong brand, market leadership in the adhesive segment, professional management, and strong financial performance to back all of this.

CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo gets more details.
