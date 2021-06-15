  • SENSEX
Pharma stocks are buzzing in trade; here’s why

Updated : June 15, 2021 12:51:35 IST

A whole host of pharmaceutical stocks are in focus. CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra tells us why:

Cipla

Cipla’s step-down associate company Avenue Therapeutics has received a second Complete Response Letter (CRL) from US FDA for IV Tramadol. IV Tramadol is used to treat patients who are in acute pain and who need an opioid.

Though development is negative for Cipla, according to analysts, the CRL poses a limited risk, as the deal continuity and future payment is based on several conditions being met.

Glenmark

The company has launched Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler under the brand Tiogiva in the UK. Tiogiva is the bioequivalent of Spiriva inhaler by Boehringer Ingelheim.

Strides Pharma

Strides has tied up with Ennaid Therapeutics to manufacture life-saving oral COVID-19 tablet.

JB Chemicals

The stock is reacting to Q4FY21 earnings. The company saw revenue growth of 19 percent. Margins have improved and profit is up 101 percent.

Watch the video for more.
