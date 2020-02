Private equity and venture capital investments in India were at an all-time high in 2019, according to a report by the American private investment firm Bain Capital. The country continued to be the second-largest deal market in the Asia-Pacific region with PE investments worth $45 billion.

The firm, in its report that was launched at the IVCA conclave 2020, noted that the period saw the highest amount of VC investments in India, which is estimated at $11 billion. The growth was mainly on account of significant investments in four sectors -- consumer tech, software, fintech, business to business commerce and tech, which accounted for 80 percent of all investments.

The report observed that the share of buyouts and majority deals had also increased.