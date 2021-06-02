  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market
VIDEOS
Market

Paytm share price doubles in private market post announcement of its IPO plans

Updated : June 02, 2021 18:34:40 IST

Within a week of announcing its IPO plans, the share price of Paytm in private market has more than doubled. This is according to data from unlistedarena.com, which facilitates investment in unlisted shares, reports Mugdha Variyar.

Paytm, India's leading digital payments provider, is aiming to list around Diwali, sources informed CNBC-TV18. The DRHP filing will be done in June-July and the company is aiming for a valuation of over $25 billion, they said.

The startup will be backed by some of the biggest investors such as Berkshire Hathaway, Soft Bank, Ant Group.

Watch video to know more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement