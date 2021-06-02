Paytm share price doubles in private market post announcement of its IPO plans

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : June 02, 2021 18:34:40 IST

Within a week of announcing its IPO plans, the share price of Paytm in private market has more than doubled. This is according to data from unlistedarena.com, which facilitates investment in unlisted shares, reports Mugdha Variyar.

Paytm, India's leading digital payments provider, is aiming to list around Diwali, sources informed CNBC-TV18. The DRHP filing will be done in June-July and the company is aiming for a valuation of over $25 billion, they said.

The startup will be backed by some of the biggest investors such as Berkshire Hathaway, Soft Bank, Ant Group.