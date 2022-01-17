Overweight on global equities, neutral on India: Standard Chartered Wealth

Standard Chartered Wealth Management is overweight on global equities and neutral on the Indian equity market, Steve Brice, chief investment officer (CIO), told CNBC-TV18.

He said, “We are neutral on Asia equities and we are neutral on India within that. So we haven’t changed our view since the beginning of the year.”

On union budget, Brice said, “The normal thing that we see coming out is that they do not follow-through exactly what the market wants in terms of consolidation of the deficit and probably the economy will take the priority at the moment and in 12 months’ time when everything on a very firm footing globally and domestically then more fiscal consolidation can be looked at.”

Talking about US inflation, he said, “It’s largely priced now. So, we have seen a sharp valuation of risk in 10-year bond yields spiking higher in the first week of the year and overall the market is pricing in over 3 rate hikes as we go through the rest of the year. We think that’s too much. So, we believe that we will see only 1 or 2 rate hikes in 2022.”

