Overweight on financials, consumer discretionary, and industrials, says Vinay Paharia of Union AMC

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vinay Paharia, Chief Investment Officer of Union Asset Management Company, talked about the India strategy and gave his portfolio calls.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vinay Paharia, Chief Investment Officer of Union Asset Management Company, talked about the India strategy and gave his portfolio calls.

Paharia said, “In terms of our regular products we are overweight in some of the sectors which are very cyclical, like financials, like consumer discretionary, and industrials.”

On IT he said, “We have been fairly positive on IT over the last one-and-a-half years and as you rightly pointed out, midcap IT has been a stellar outperformer.”

On financials, Paharia said, “Our top priority would be banks, followed by selectively insurance and NBFCs.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video...