AMP Capital is optimistic on the Indian equity market, Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist, told CNBC-TV18.

AMP Capital is optimistic on the Indian equity market , Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist, told CNBC-TV18.

The firm also expects to see rotation in sectors next year.

He further said that emerging markets (EMs) will become outperformers in the year 2022.

For the entire interview, watch the video