Oil prices will be key; Asia to outperform in 6 -12 months: Standard Chartered Wealth

Standard Chartered Wealth Management expects Asia to start outperforming in the next 6 -12 months, Steve Brice, chief investment officer, told CNBC-TV18. Brice also said that oil prices will be key to watch going ahead.

He said, “The advice I will have for most investors is don’t trade the headlines. It’s time to step back a bit and take a longer-term perspective. It is clearly incredibly uncertain in the short term, exactly what path we are going to see. The key thing to watch out for is oil prices; it’s key in India but globally now.”

He further said that he would not be too concerned about long-term investors.

According to him, the best time to buy will be after a decline of 10-15 percent in the stock markets.

Talking about US Fed, Brice said that the expectation is of 4 rate hikes in 2022. Therefore, expect to see a hike in the March meeting.

