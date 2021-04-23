Oil, metal price movement will play out in inflation, says Avendus’ Andrew Holland; likes metal space

VIDEOS

Updated : April 23, 2021 12:29:48 IST

The rise in oil, as well as metal prices, will play out on inflation, said Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Alternate Strategies, on Friday and added that the long-term picture looks bright for the metal space.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “Long-term picture looks bright across the whole metal sector because of changes and copper is going to be quite big because of electric vehicles (EVs). So there are a lot of moving parts and changes in the industries which will benefit the metal sector but infrastructure will be the big one which will push commodity prices higher.”

Holland believes that upgrades in the short-term are less likely across all sectors including the banks. He prefers economy facing stocks going forward since that’s where the value is.

"So rather than being in defensives, which is a short-term play on the market, I would look at those sectors which would benefit from opening of the economy,” Holland explained.

He further said that home improvement and refurbishment is the best way to play the real estate sector.

Talking about the overall market, Holland said, “Look at what happened globally when there were lockdowns and what happened to the market from the highs and most of them fell anywhere between 8 percent and 10 percent. If you notice our market from the highs when we were hitting 7.5-8 percent, we were bouncing back. So the real key now is the not the number of COVID cases but the vaccination rollout.”

