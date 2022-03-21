Oil market signalling risk premium on Russia-Ukraine war: Jefferies

The oil market has signalled the risk premium on the Russia-Ukraine war, said Sean Darby, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, on Monday.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “There are a number of factors that drove US share prices and important was that oil came off its peak and the oil market signalled a risk premium on the Russia-Ukraine war.”

According to him, wage pressures are not seen in India as it is in the US and some of the European nations. “The good story for India versus its peers particularly in the developed world is that you do not have the wage pressures that are buildup in the United States, UK and to some extent in Europe. This means that you can treat some of the inflation as much more import one which over time should alleviate,” Darby said.

“However, within emerging markets (EMs), there has been some switching between EM bonds and into EM equities and that’s not surprising given the rate moves seen throughout EMs,” he said.

