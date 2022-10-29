Nervous November up ahead for new-age companies

Nykaa, Paytm, PB Fintech, Delhivery and others will see shares worth Rs 1 lakh crore get unlocked as pre-IPO lock-in is set to expire.

The stocks of Paytm, Fino Payments Bank and PB Fintech have already seen a massive correction and are down between 60 and 70 percent from their IPO price.

For Nykaa, the total quantum of shares being unlocked is worth around Rs 32,000 crore which includes a promoter unlock of Rs 15,300 crore.

However Paytm, PB Fintech and Delhivery could see huge supply as there is no recognised promoter entity in these companies.

The total quantum of shares getting unlocked in value terms from these new-age companies is around Rs 85,000 crore.

Thus, if investors decide to liquidate their positions, the share prices of these companies could be under pressure in November.

