NSE Co-location case: SEBI committee headed by G Mahalingam looking into issues linked to NSE scam

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) Investor Protection Committee headed by G Mahalingam is looking into various issues linked to NSE scam.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) Investor Protection Committee headed by G Mahalingam is looking into various aspects that have emerged on account of the NSE scam

What is very clear is that the market regulator is sensitive about the fact that the exchange, like the NSE is not nearly a commercial entity, any exchange is a market infrastructure institution and hence must uphold regulatory protection, investor protection and hence cannot be treated nearly as a commercial entity.

The SEBI also believes that as a market infrastructure institution exchanges act as a first level regulator, and hence they must keep a record of any and all pricing sensitive information. And in keeping with that SEBI believes that secretarial staff, audit committees need tightening and many of these compliance and governance related aspects need to be looked into.

Also, what did emerge through the NSE scam, issues of information asymmetry, SEBI is very clear that exchanges because they are public utilities need to ensure that there is fair and equitable access and that is going to be a point that the Mahalingam committee will look into.

Cybersecurity will be another aspect that needs to be prioritized and again is something that the committee will focus on.

There is also going to be an interesting aspect to what the committee is going to recommend in terms of the road ahead, what should be the metrics that will be used to evaluate the performance of market infrastructure institution like the NSE? What will those metrics be? It will be interesting to see what the Mahalingam committee has to say.

Compliance norms are being reviewed, they need to be tightened. That seems to be the view at this point in time. And in cases of errors of omission and commission, the emphasis will be on omission. So if there has been a case of omission, then it will be seen as being complicit with the wrongdoing or with the irregularity.

The committee is also possibly going to look at a structure that will ensure that there is tighter compliance as well as better oversight.

So these are some of the aspects, four or five large themes that the Mahalingam Committee is going to be looking into, as it looks at the implications of what has happened on account of the NSE scam and more importantly, what needs to be done to strengthen market institutions like the NSE and exchanges.

