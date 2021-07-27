  • SENSEX
Nomura optimistic on India; says sticky inflation may constrain equity market

Updated : July 27, 2021 09:36:03 IST

Rob Subbaraman, head-global macro research at Nomura, on Tuesday, said that the thing that’s going to constrain the Indian equity market is inflation being sticky; and the central bank may at some point, pivot to a more hawkish view.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “We are more optimistic. We believe that India went through the Delta (COVID-19) virus before anyone else. We think it was a wake-up call. We are optimistic and it’s critical that the vaccination rollout starts accelerating from August, as that would put India in a good spot.”

“We are also seeing a quick rebound from the lockdown. We think growth is going to come back quickly in the second half of this year; a part of pent-up demand and that’s also going to be supportive for India,” Subbaraman said.

On global markets, he said, “The market has been oscillating between the two; first, it was inflation and now, it’s a peak growth. I am more in the inflation camp and worried about inflation staying high. I am not so worried about growth coming off too sharply and ultimately the Fed will have to start normalizing and the market will start to focus back on that,” he said.

