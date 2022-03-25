No signs of bear market yet; oil price shock big risk: Standard Chartered

Do not see any warning signs of a bear market, said Manpreet Gill, senior investment strategist at Standard Chartered Bank, on Friday, adding that crude oil price shock is the big risk to watch for.

Do not see any warning signs of a bear market, said Manpreet Gill, senior investment strategist at Standard Chartered Bank, on Friday, adding that crude oil price shock is the big risk to watch for.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “Bear markets almost always correlate with an economic recession. So are we seeing any warning signs of a recession primarily in the US because that’s the one that matters for most equity markets, but a broad sweep of recession indicators is not flashing any warning signs?”

However, high crude oil price shock is the big risk to watch for, he said.

Talking about US Fed, Gill said that the comments from the US Fed is not surprising to the markets. “The only leeway where there is room for a surprise for the market is either if the rate hike this year-end up being more than what has been signalled so far,” he said.

Gill believes that the pricing of rate hike expectations has been supporting the dollar. “Actually, the dollar, despite the safe-haven demand, despite aggressive Fed hiking cycle has been struggling to break above 100 on the dollar index,” he said.

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video