Nirmal Bang prefers HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra; advises to buy Nykaa on dips

Rahul Arora, CEO at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities continues to be positive on IT sector. His preference would be more towards names like HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra. From an earnings perspective, these two companies will outperform Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, he said.

Rahul Arora, CEO at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities continues to be positive on IT sector. His preference would be more towards names like HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra. He believes from an earnings perspective, these two companies will outperform Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys.

Amongst some of the new listings, he is bullish on QSR theme. One could look at Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India Ltd and any dip in Nykaa is a good option to buy, he said. He would be a buyer in PVR, Inox, Interglobe Aviation and Indian Hotels, he mentioned.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.