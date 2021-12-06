Nifty50 today: Key levels to watch out for and major cues

The Nifty50 is set to start higher amid weak Asian cues. The key levels to watch out for on the broader NSE will be 17,171. Among major cues, investors will closely track the Reserve Bank of India's scheduled policy review decision this week.

After Friday’s, December 3, fall in largecaps the levels to watch on the downside for the Nifty are 17,171 (which is a rising trendline) and then the low made last Tuesday, which was 16,931.

There is a Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) meeting this week where they are expected to keep rates on hold.

If one expected to find out how worried one should be regarding omicron, medically speaking there is still not much data available. It is expected to come this week sometime.

By the way, as expected, omicron is spreading globally but one thing to remember is that in Europe where there is a clear 4th wave - it is still a delta variant wave and not this new variant.