Nifty50 rejig: Stocks that could enter the index in February

The Nifty is due for rejig in the second half of February. Edelweiss Alt Research, have come up with a note as to what changes they expect in this rejig. According to them Apollo Hospital and Info Edge could be included. In spite of the fact that Apollo Hospital has seen a sharp correction from the recent peak still they bet that Apollo Hospital has a better chance than Info Edge.

The Nifty is due for rejig in the second half of February. Edelweiss Alt Research, has come up with a note as to what changes they expect in this rejig.

According to them, Apollo Hospital and Info Edge could be included. In spite of the fact that Apollo Hospital has seen a sharp correction from the recent peak still they bet that Apollo Hospital has a better chance than Info Edge.

They believe Indian Oil Corporation could be the one that could be on its way out.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D'Souza for more details.