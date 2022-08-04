‘Nifty won’t see 15,000 again’ – why this $1.2 billion fund manager is so confident

Manish Sonthalia, Head Equities-PMS at Motilal Oswal AMC believes that Nifty will not see the 15,000 mark again. He also believes that the Indian stock market could give a 15 percent CAGR over the next 3 years.

Is the worst over for the markets? Manish Sonthalia, Head Equities-PMS at Motilal Oswal AMC believes so and is confident that the Nifty50 will not see its low points in the near future.

“I am very emphatic in saying that the worst of the recession fears or inflation fears are behind us. Neither are we going to see 13,000 or 14,000 or even 15,000 on the Nifty. It's not a bear market rally. It is a market which will look up, quite substantially from where we are, in the next 2-3 years. It makes sense to be bullish than bearish," he said.

In fact, the $1.2 billion fund manager believes that the Indian stock market could give a 15 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next 3 years.

When it comes to stocks, Sonthalia is positive on Zomato and confident that things are incrementally looking up. He also believes that there is an upside room for auto and auto ancillary stocks.

