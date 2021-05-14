Nifty unlikely to make record highs; expect a pullback to about 11,000, says market expert Jai Bala

VIDEOS

May 14, 2021

Markets ended the week in the red after gaining for 2 consecutive weeks. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended 42 points higher at 48,732 while the Nifty fell 19 points to settle at 14,678.

Metals saw profit booking while PSU stocks outperformed with the PSU index soaring over 3 percent. According to Jai Bala, CMT at cashthechaos.com, the second year of a bull market always tends to have headwinds and hence is expecting a large bull market correction.

"There is a small possibility that the Dow and the S&P can make one last record high and if it were to do, then I don't think the Nifty, NASDAQ, and Nikkei will make record highs. They will actually go back to make a lower top and post that the fall for the Nifty is going to be very sharp. We are going to see something like 11,000 and we are going to see a large bull market correction come through for the markets," he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Andrew Holland, Chief Executive Officer at Avendus Alternate Strategies, said that vaccinations are very important and that will be the driver of sentiment for the Indian markets.

"As the world opens up, if the vaccinations program here can pick up as well, then I think you will start to see flows coming back to emerging markets. As soon as the vaccination picks up, we will see the improvement in terms of sentiment and therefore then we will start to see reopening of different states at different times but that is what the market trying to look through to see rather than be too pessimistic," he said.

