Markets ended Friday in the red after a volatile session but for the week, both Sensex and Nifty ended with over 1 percent gain. However, Nifty Bank snapped its 2-week gaining streak to end in the red.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rohit Srivastava, Founder & Strategist at Indiacharts.com believes that the rebound in the markets may be over. He expects the Nifty to test 15,400 in the coming weeks.

“Our sense is that the rebound in the markets may be over. There was a possibility that we could have stretched to 16,900 but it did not happen. So the top that we have made today at 16,800 on the Nifty and 36,083 on the bank Nifty, could be the top for the medium term. So in the coming weeks we are likely to see a decline from current levels and could retest the lows made recently. So the downside risk is pretty much open all the way down to 15,400 in the coming month or two for the Nifty.”

He expects 10-15 percent correction in banking, auto and real estate sector.

“For bank Nifty I expect correction close to around 32,000 which is about 10 percent. So you can say 10-15 percent downside for each of these indices should be very much possible. The auto index has been the brightest of the lot, so I think that you would get the biggest decline in the auto index.”

Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder of Marcellus Investment Managers expects volatility in Indian markets to continue. He said markets are confused between positive Indian economic data and Fed rate hike cycle.

“Corporate results are reasonably healthy in India and even the high frequency data in India – PMI, guidance from RBI on credit offtake – is also pretty solid. So the market doesn’t know whether to listen to the high frequency data and the corporate data which is giving positive message about the Indian economy or keep worrying about the fact that Fed has a long way to go before they stop hiking rates. So that is where the confusion lies and that is why we get these erratic movements in the market with overall the market not doing much for several months.”

Mukherjea remains positive on high quality lenders from the financial space.

“The sector where visibility is getting stronger by the passing week is the high quality lenders. Six months ago as we came out of the unlock we were optimistic that high quality lenders will benefit from the recovery and now as the cost of money starts going up, as the Fed hikes and RBI hikes further, I am sure the strong lenders with great liability franchises will see NIM improvement. So in a rising rate cycle high quality lenders are able to show better net interest margins. So in our bank investments like HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance in NBFCs we have built large positions. So were are fairly optimistic that investing in good lenders will allow us to make a lot of money over the next 2-3 years.”

