Nifty Bank to continue to outperform, PSU banks key drivers: CLSA

Nifty Bank index will continue to outperform, said Laurence Balanco of CLSA, on Wednesday, adding that it could hit 41,000 in the near term.

According to him, public sector banks will be the key drivers on the upside. He said, “Nifty Bank index is one of the key leaders and outperforming sector within the market and if we have to break that down even further, it’s actually the public sector undertaking (PSU) banks look like the key driver to the upside outperforming the private banks."

Talking about Nifty, he said that the chart is strong and 18,400 is the resistance for the Nifty on the upside and 16,100-16,300 is the floor.

He added that the longer-term trend for the Nifty is still up.

