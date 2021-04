VIDEOS

Updated : April 06, 2021 03:29 PM IST

Smart Beta ETF -- a type of exchange traded fund (ETF) -- is a relatively new fund in India.

To understand Smart Beta ETFs and their potential, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Swarup Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments. Also watch Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth Management talking about the recent underperformance of active funds and how the resurgence of COVID cases is a potential threat to the funds.