VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 25, 2021 04:03 PM IST

Wondering what the suffix ‘SO’ or ‘CE’ mean for bond's credit rating? CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth Management to find out.

Also, Joydeep Sen of wiseinvestor.in talks about the new roll down maturity funds.