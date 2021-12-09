Mutual Fund Corner: Experts discuss importance of investing in smart beta funds

Watch CNBC-TV18 in conversation Tarun Birani of TBNG Capital Advisors and Joydeep Sen, Corporate Trainer & Author who spoke about importance of investing in smart beta funds and impact of interest rates on debt mutual fund.

Smart beta strategies are rule based investment algorithms which aim to create an alternative index emphasising any sort of characteristic of the underlying stock - like momentum, low volatility, quality, value, so on and so forth.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Tarun Birani of TBNG Capital Advisors said that two of these factors - momentum and low volatility can add significantly to an investor's portfolio in the current environment.

Also watch Joydeep Sen, Corporate Trainer & Author speak about impact of interest rates on debt mutual funds.

