Mutual Fund Corner: Experts discuss importance of investing in smart beta funds

Smart beta strategies are rule based investment algorithms which aim to create an alternative index emphasising any sort of characteristic of the underlying stock - like momentum, low volatility, quality, value, so on and so forth.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Tarun Birani of TBNG Capital Advisors said that two of these factors - momentum and low volatility can add significantly to an investor's portfolio in the current environment.
