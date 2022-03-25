Motherson Sumi Wiring to list on March 28

The domestic wiring harness business of Motherson Sumi will be listing on March 28. The demerger was announced a couple of months ago and now this demerged entity will be listing.

This wiring harness business has been a very strong business for Motherson Sumi. Across the board, the analysts have put out reports where they say that a valuation of around Rs 65-70 is being ascribed per share of this particular demerged entity that will be listed. The promoters are Motherson Sumi and Sumitomo itself.

It will be in trade for 10 days, so there won’t be any intraday trading allowed. If one buys on March 28 then one will have to compulsorily take delivery of those trades.

