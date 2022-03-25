0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Motherson Sumi Wiring to list on March 28

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   IST (Published)
Mini

Motherson Sumi's domestic wiring harness business will list on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The domestic wiring harness business of Motherson Sumi will be listing on March 28. The demerger was announced a couple of months ago and now this demerged entity will be listing.
This wiring harness business has been a very strong business for Motherson Sumi. Across the board, the analysts have put out reports where they say that a valuation of around Rs 65-70 is being ascribed per share of this particular demerged entity that will be listed. The promoters are Motherson Sumi and Sumitomo itself.
It will be in trade for 10 days, so there won’t be any intraday trading allowed. If one buys on March 28 then one will have to compulsorily take delivery of those trades.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy for more details.
Catch all stock market updates here
Tags

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More