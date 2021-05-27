More stocks seeing downgrades than upgrades, says Julius Baer’s Rupen Rajguru

VIDEOS

Updated : May 27, 2021 16:41:45 IST

Rupen Rajguru, head of equity investment & strategy at Julius Baer, on Thursday, said more stocks are seeing downgrades than upgrades.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “The number of stocks which have seen downgrades are higher than the number of stocks which have seen upgrades and that ratio is in favour of downgrades.”

“Therefore, at an aggregate level, if I were to look through for FY22 as of now we haven’t cut out overall earnings per share (EPS) growth estimate as we speak while we are closely watching the current COVID wave too and the overall impact, but the way it stands as of now, we do not see a significant impact at an aggregate earnings level,” said Rajguru.

According to him, the earnings of Indian Inc have been subdued at an aggregate level. “Indian earnings flywheel is set in motion while there can always be a quarterly blip, but over next 3-4 years’ time there is a high probability that at an aggregate level the earnings can double,” he said.

