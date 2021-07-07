Moneycontrol Pro: Subros in limelight, here’s why

VIDEOS

Subros Limited is an auto ancillary company. Fuelled by sharp recovery in passenger vehicle (PV) segment, Subros has posted a very strong set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2021.

It posted a growth of around 43.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in its net revenue, its EBITDA margin also expanded by around 52 basis points in the quarter gone by.

The fortunes of Subros are linked to the growth of the PV industry. Though FY22 is going to be impacted by the second wave of COVID, the overall outlook for the entire fiscal continues to be very positive.

The preference towards personal vehicle will continue to drive the demand momentum for passenger vehicles.

Further, recent scrappage policy will also aid the demand for commercial vehicles and the passenger vehicle segment.

In the special segment of ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Nitin Agrawal gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.

Watch the video for more.

