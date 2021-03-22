  • SENSEX
Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Why HIL is in focus

Updated : March 22, 2021 01:25 PM IST

Hyderabad Industries Limited (HIL) Q3 performance was quite strong primarily aided by 20 percent volume growth in the roofing sheet segment in a seasonally weak quarter.

The polymer solutions business also contributed the topline growth. The segment saw around 84 percent revenue surge on a year-on-year basis due to a favorable base and new product launches.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Sachin Pal gets details on how the stock is expected to perform going forward.

Watch video for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
