Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Tracking IFGL Refractories

Updated : April 27, 2021 12:20:23 IST

IFGL Refractories is into the manufacturing of specialised refractories monolithics used by the iron and the steel industry. The promoters hold around 72 percent stake.

IFGL has 8 manufacturing plants strategically located across India, China, Germany and the US.

Expect incremental revenues of Rs 180-200 crore which is based on increased capacity.

As of September 30, IFGL has net cash and cash equivalent of Rs 236 crore which is around 18 percent of market capitalisation.

Overseas subsidiaries have witnessed an improved performance in Q3FY20.

