Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Polycab India's FMEG biz may double in 3-5 years

May 26, 2021

Polycab India had a weak H1FY21 but has managed to end FY21 with a mild positive growth. The company’s performance in H2FY21 was quite strong with Q4FY21 revenue growing more than 40 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Its fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) business, in the March quarter, surged more than 80 percent YoY. This business has been shaping up well for the company and therefore the contribution from the B2C revenue vertical has increased more than 40 percent at the end of FY21.

This is anticipated to improve further as the FMEG business is still in the nascent stage and could potentially double from hereon in the next 3-5 years.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Sachin Pal gets more details on the company’s performance going forward.

