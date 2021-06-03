Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Ipca Labs expected to see 10% topline growth in FY22

VIDEOS

Ipca Labs Q4FY21 performance was disappointing, but looking at the medium-term prospects, this appears to be an aberration. In spite of extraordinary sales of hydroxychloroquine in the last financial year, the company is expecting a 9-10 percent topline growth for FY22.

This is expected to be led by 16-18 percent domestic formulations growth which is backed by steady performance of pain management and recovery in acute therapies. However, in the case of APIs, the sales could be flat due to high base effect and capacity constraints. Although the sales could pick up meaningfully from FY23.

