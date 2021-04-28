Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why Visaka Industries is in focus

  • SENSEX
Visaka Industries, which is the second-largest player in roofing sheets, ended FY21 on a strong note with Q4 surpassing street expectations. Even for the full year, the company reported a net profit of around Rs 111 crore which is double of what it did last year.

The topline growth was largely led by the building product segment revenues of which grew around 72 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The business has so far been resilient to the effects of the pandemic, but the second wave of COVID could impact the company in the coming 2-3 quarters. However, the long term trajectory of the business continues to remain intact.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Sachin Pal gets more details on the stock’s performance.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
