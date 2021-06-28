Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why Trent is in focus

VIDEOS

Updated : June 28, 2021 14:34:50 IST

Trent Limited is the retail hand of Tata group and operates Westside, one of the many growing retail chains in India based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The company returned on a growth trajectory in Q4 reporting a topline growth of 7 percent year-on-year. Profitability more than doubled on a year-on-year basis driven by savings in the rental cost and a better product mix.

With the reduction in the COVID cases in the second wave various state governments have announced unlock measures that will result in the improvement in the demand going ahead.

The pace of store additions accelerated in Q4 with Trent opening 38 new stores which is higher than the entire 9-month FY21 period.

