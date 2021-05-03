Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why Syngene is in focus

VIDEOS

May 03, 2021

Syngene reported a steady growth number for the March-ended quarter. While the management guided FY22 topline growth in the mid-teens, net profit growth is expected to be mediocre as the company continues to invest heavily in skill resources and R&D facilities.

Capex investment could be in the range of Rs 750-900 crore during the current financial year. The company also plans to add about 20 percent of strength for scientists. While these investments are necessary for the long term, an uptick in growth numbers could be seen as early as FY23 onwards.

