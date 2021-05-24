  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market
VIDEOS
Market

Moneycontrol Pro Ideas for Profit: Here’s why SRF is in focus

Updated : May 24, 2021 12:42:16 IST

SRF posted an all-rounder performance in the quarter gone by. While this growth trajectory is slightly to face a speed bump as the domestic discretionary demand may be muted.

We have reasons to believe that the medium-term outlook remains intact. Now, this positive outlook is chiefly led by chemicals. So if you look at capex intensity company has announced projects worth Rs 2,400 crore in the last two years of which 60 percent has been spent on chemicals.

The capex intensity is expected to remain high for the next 2-3 years and the capex run rate is expected to be closed to Rs 1,600 crore for the year and bulk is allocated for chemicals.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol’s Anubhav Sahu gets more details on the company’s performance.

Watch the video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement