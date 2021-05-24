Moneycontrol Pro Ideas for Profit: Here’s why SRF is in focus

VIDEOS

SRF posted an all-rounder performance in the quarter gone by. While this growth trajectory is slightly to face a speed bump as the domestic discretionary demand may be muted.

We have reasons to believe that the medium-term outlook remains intact. Now, this positive outlook is chiefly led by chemicals. So if you look at capex intensity company has announced projects worth Rs 2,400 crore in the last two years of which 60 percent has been spent on chemicals.

The capex intensity is expected to remain high for the next 2-3 years and the capex run rate is expected to be closed to Rs 1,600 crore for the year and bulk is allocated for chemicals.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol’s Anubhav Sahu gets more details on the company’s performance.